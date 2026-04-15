Six Nations Economic Development Trust has almost $500k available in second round of grants

By Alex Murray Writer Six Nations businesses and non-profits have a chance at extra funding if they can get applications in to the Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (EDT) in time. The EDT announced on Tuesday (April 7) that they had $459,599 available for a second round of funding in 2026. Eligible businesses and organizations can now apply online at www.sixnationsedt.ca. The deadline for general applicants is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, while the deadline for grassroots applicants is a week later, on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. Of the total funding available through EDT, $399,599 is allocated for general business applications, while an additional $60,000 will go towards grassroots applicants, which have a cap of $15,000 per application. The EDT defines grassroots…



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