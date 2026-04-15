Heather Winterstein Inquest: Witness says “It Made Me Lose Hope In the ER Department”

By Alex Murray Writer Heather Winterstein looked “terrified” shortly before she collapsed on the day she died, a woman waiting in the emergency department that day told a coroner’s inquest on Friday (April 10). Winterstein died of sepsis at the hospital December 10, 2021, after attempting to get treatment at the hospital, now called Marotta Family Hospital, over the previous two days. Emmaleen Young was sitting in the waiting room near Winterstein. Young testified she saw Winterstein slumped over in her wheelchair, and she could see a “blotchy rash” on the 24-year-old Indigenous woman’s body. Young testified that she asked Winterstein if she needed any help, and Winterstein struggled to respond, “No, thank you.” Young later watched as Heather’s body folded over and she fell out of the wheelchair and…



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