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ABDC hosts entrepreneurial workshop for Indigenous youth

April 16, 2026 137 views

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John will play host to an entrepreneurial workshop aimed at prospective First Nations business owners. The North East Native Advancing Society’s (NENAS) offices will hold an Indigenous Youth Entrepreneur (IYE) workshop on Thursday, April 16th in Fort St. John. NENAS will host the workshop, which is being facilitated by the Prince George Aboriginal Business and Community Development Centre (ABCDC). The ABCDC itself is a non-profit organization focusing on supporting business, community and economic development among First Nations peoples, according to its website. ABDC’s IYE business support officer, Brooklyn Kinsley, will oversee Thursday’s workshop in Fort St. John. Kinsley’s visit is one of several visits to northern B.C. communities ABCDC representatives will make throughout 2026, including a visit to Dawson Creek in July. “[Indigenous…

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