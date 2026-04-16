Anishinabek Nation warns mining industry: certainty requires partnership with First Nations

By Jacqueline M. St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor TORONTO—As the global mining industry gathered in Toronto for the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention, the Anishinabek Nation delivered a pointed message to investors, mining companies and government officials: there will be no certainty in the rush for critical minerals without First Nations at the decision-making table. In a March 3 statement addressed directly to the industry conference, Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige warned that the stability investors seek cannot be achieved by sidelining Indigenous rights. “True certainty in critical minerals development can only be achieved through genuine, equitable partnership with our nations,” Chief Debassige said. The Anishinabek Nation represents 39 member First Nations across Ontario and approximately 70,000 citizens. Their territories overlap…



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