Manitoba Premier Kinew to visit Peguis First Nation as community preps for flooding

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is scheduled to visit a First Nation frantically preparing for what could be severe flooding. Kinew and Lisa Naylor, minister of transportation and infrastructure, are to be in Peguis First Nation this afternoon to help with flood mitigation efforts and to meet with leadership. Flood preparations began last week after the First Nation was warned that it could see water levels similar to those in 2022, when more than 2,000 residents were forced out and hundreds of homes were damaged. Dozens of volunteers from across the country have been in the community, located along the Fisher River north of Winnipeg, helping set up sandbags and build clay dikes to protect homes. The First Nation put a call out this morning requesting community members help with sandbagging…



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