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NOSM University seeks Indigenous placement partners to strengthen culturally grounded health care in the North

April 16, 2026 163 views

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor NORTHERN ONTARIO—A northern medical school is calling on communities and health organizations across the region to help train the next generation of Indigenous health professionals—part of a growing effort to close long-standing health gaps and bring culturally informed care to Indigenous patients. NOSM University is seeking placement opportunities for Indigenous medical learners across Northern Ontario, inviting clinics, hospitals, community health centres and Indigenous organizations to host students for hands-on clinical and community experiences. The placements connect Indigenous students with real-world health care environments while strengthening relationships between medical learners and the communities they will ultimately serve. Across Canada, Indigenous people continue to experience significantly poorer health outcomes than non-Indigenous populations—a disparity rooted in generations of colonial policy, systemic barriers and…

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