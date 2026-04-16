National News
ticker

First Nations chiefs call for inquiry into RCMP after CBC report on surveillance

April 16, 2026 298 views

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders called on the RCMP to apologize and demanded a federal inquiry after CBC reported the police service spied on Indigenous political leaders in the 1960s and beyond. CBC Indigenous uncovered some 6,000 pages of internal RCMP documents that indicate the RCMP was monitoring Indigenous political activity as early as 1968. They targeted future national chiefs Noel Starblanket, David Ahenakew, Georges Erasmus and Phil Fontaine. CBC Indigenous reported that Ovide Mercredi, who also went on to serve as national chief, was mentioned in the files. Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson said the RCMP should apologize directly to community members, on their own territories, by the end of the year for the “Native extremism” program. “What we have learned through recent reporting confirms…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NOSM University seeks Indigenous placement partners to strengthen culturally grounded health care in the North

April 16, 2026 286

By Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor NORTHERN ONTARIO—A northern medical school is…

Read more
National News

ABDC hosts entrepreneurial workshop for Indigenous youth

April 16, 2026 241

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John will play host to an entrepreneurial workshop aimed…

Read more