Brant County Mayor David Bailey won’t seek third term

By Alex Murray Writer Brant County is going to have a new mayor soon. David Bailey, who served two terms as Brant County mayor, announced “with a full heart and deep gratitude” that he will not be seeking a third term. In a statement issued on April 20, Bailey said that he gave the job “everything” and that he was “proud” of what he was able to accomplish. He also said serving the County of Brant has been an honour “from start to finish.” But after eight years at the helm of the County, Bailey decided it was the right time for a transition. He believes it’s healthy for an organization to welcome new energy and new leadership. A lifelong entrepreneur, Bailey had very little political experience when he was…
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