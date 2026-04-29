Six Nations Bingo turns 30 setting post-COVID attendance record

By Alex Murray Writer The Six Nations Bingo Hall held its largest event in years to celebrate their 30th anniversary on Sunday (April 18), setting a post-COVID attendance record with 659 guests attending the Double Dazzle game. According to Six Nations Development Corporation (SNDC), which oversees the Bingo Hall, a lineup filled with both new and returning patrons extended out the door an hour before the doors were opened. The main draws for the event were the two massive $30,000 jackpots, one of which was won by a member of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation, which is located on the southern shore of Lake Huron near Sarnia. Katie Montour, public relations officer for the SNDC, told Turtle Island News that the 30th anniversary celebration was one of the biggest…



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