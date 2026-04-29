Six Nations Aerodrome raising neighbourhood questions

By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations’ businessman’s construction of an aerodrome is raising questions after Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) closed a meeting with the owner to the public. SNEC held the closed meeting Feb., 23 after receiving complaints from neighbours concerned about safety. Mike Isaacs, who also owns Isaacs Automotive in Ohsweken, is building the aerodrome—to be named the L. Stoney Isaacs Aerodrome- on his property on 5th Line. The property is located in a residential area. Isaacs did not return Turtle Island News calls. Canada’s Aviation Regulations (CARs) guidelines require anyone building an aerodrome to consult with a variety of different “interested parties” 75 days before construction begins and to place a sign at the location. Six Nations residents learned of the coming aerodrome when a sign…



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