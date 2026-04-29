Local News
ticker

Six Nations Aerodrome raising neighbourhood questions

April 29, 2026 209 views
The proposed aerodrome on Fifth Line has neighbours concerned over the amount of traffic it may attract and safety. (Photo by Jim C Powless, TIN photographer)

By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations’ businessman’s construction of an aerodrome is raising questions after Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) closed a meeting with the owner to the public. SNEC held the closed meeting Feb., 23 after receiving complaints from neighbours concerned about safety. Mike Isaacs, who also owns Isaacs Automotive in Ohsweken, is building the aerodrome—to be named the L. Stoney Isaacs Aerodrome- on his property on 5th Line. The property is located in a residential area. Isaacs did not return Turtle Island News calls. Canada’s Aviation Regulations (CARs) guidelines require anyone building an aerodrome to consult with a variety of different “interested parties” 75 days before construction begins and to place a sign at the location. Six Nations residents learned of the coming aerodrome when a sign…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Turtle Island News’ Laura Dayle helps a Six Nations resident pick out a tree at Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree give-away. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations takes on climate change with Turtle Island News annual tree give-away

April 29, 2026 295

Six Nations tree lovers came out in droves to Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree…

Read more
A packed hall marked the 30th anniversary of the community owned Six Nations Bingo Hall. (Supplied Photo)
Local News

Six Nations Bingo turns 30 setting post-COVID attendance record

April 29, 2026 398

By Alex Murray Writer The Six Nations Bingo Hall held its largest event in years to…

Read more