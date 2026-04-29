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Six Nations takes on climate change with Turtle Island News annual tree give-away

April 29, 2026 295 views
Turtle Island News’ Laura Dayle helps a Six Nations resident pick out a tree at Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree give-away. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations tree lovers came out in droves to Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree give-away By Alex Murray Writer Photos by Jim C. Powless Even the Sun came out on Earth Day making sure Turtle Island News’ 28th annual Earth Day free tree giveaway was not only filled with sugar maples, paw-paws, and smiles, but with sunny skies and scores of Six Nations community members coming out to the first festival of the year at Six Nations. For nearly 30 years Turtle Island News has been celebrating Earth Day with a free tree giveaway, handing out over 400 trees just this year and over 50,000 trees to the Six Nations community across three decades. This year, Turtle Island News handed out hundreds of budding sugar maples, the rare…

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