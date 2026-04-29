Editorial: We love our trees…and so do you!

Six Nations didn’t let Mother Earth Down! For the past 28 years Turtle Island News has been marking the community’s first festival of the warm weather with its annual Earth Day Tree-Give-Away. And Six Nations didn’t let us down. Instead, they came out in droves to mark the spring, celebrate the earth and plant a tree. For Turtle Island News we could not be happier and more grateful to make our home in a community that cares so much about the earth. And we do have to give credit to where its due. Our now almost three-decade old celebration began because as a newspaper we use paper. And lots of it. And with that comes the downing of trees to provide it. So, 29 years ago we decided we too had…
Related Posts
Six Nations takes on climate change with Turtle Island News annual tree give-away
April 29, 2026 295
Six Nations tree lovers came out in droves to Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree…
Six Nations Aerodrome raising neighbourhood questions
April 29, 2026 209
By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations’ businessman’s construction of an aerodrome is raising questions after…