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Today in History

April 29, 2026 169 views

April 29 In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI expressed “sorrow” to a delegation from Canada’s Assembly of First Nations over the abuse and “deplorable” treatment that aboriginal students suffered at residential schools run by the Roman Catholic Church. May 1 In 2007, the House of Commons unanimously apologized to former students of Canada’s Residential Schools for the trauma they suffered as a result of policies intended to assimilate Indian, Inuit and Metis children into mainstream society. In 2022, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said Canada’s residential school system was a cultural genocide. And after listening to residential school survivors share their stories during his visit to Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation, the head of the Anglican Church said he could understand why many survivors feel it was an actual genocide. Welby…

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