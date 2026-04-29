Today in History

April 29 In 2009, Pope Benedict XVI expressed “sorrow” to a delegation from Canada’s Assembly of First Nations over the abuse and “deplorable” treatment that aboriginal students suffered at residential schools run by the Roman Catholic Church. May 1 In 2007, the House of Commons unanimously apologized to former students of Canada’s Residential Schools for the trauma they suffered as a result of policies intended to assimilate Indian, Inuit and Metis children into mainstream society. In 2022, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said Canada’s residential school system was a cultural genocide. And after listening to residential school survivors share their stories during his visit to Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation, the head of the Anglican Church said he could understand why many survivors feel it was an actual genocide. Welby…
Related Posts
Six Nations takes on climate change with Turtle Island News annual tree give-away
April 29, 2026 296
Six Nations tree lovers came out in droves to Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree…
Six Nations Aerodrome raising neighbourhood questions
April 29, 2026 210
By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations’ businessman’s construction of an aerodrome is raising questions after…