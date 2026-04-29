Local News
ticker

UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: The Birds Are Calling For Spring

April 29, 2026 179 views

By Xavier Kataquapit I recently took a long walk out into a beautiful spring day. The weather was pleasant, the sun was bright and the air was brisk and cool. I could still feel the sting of winter hanging on and to confirm that feeling, I could hear it from the song of a familiar bird this time of year. The Chickadee was singing its familiar ‘tee-tee’ song. My Kookoom, my grandmother, often pointed out to us children that this little bird was actually calling out the name of the season. The bird changes its tune depending on the weather. When winter is still lingering with cold winds, the Chickadee will continue its plain one-tone ‘tee-tee’ song. As soon as it senses that warmer weather is on the way, it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Turtle Island News’ Laura Dayle helps a Six Nations resident pick out a tree at Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree give-away. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations takes on climate change with Turtle Island News annual tree give-away

April 29, 2026 296

Six Nations tree lovers came out in droves to Turtle Island News’ annual Earth Day tree…

Read more
The proposed aerodrome on Fifth Line has neighbours concerned over the amount of traffic it may attract and safety. (Photo by Jim C Powless, TIN photographer)
Local News

Six Nations Aerodrome raising neighbourhood questions

April 29, 2026 210

By Alex Murray Writer A Six Nations’ businessman’s construction of an aerodrome is raising questions after…

Read more