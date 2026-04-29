UNDER THE NORTHERN SKY: The Birds Are Calling For Spring

By Xavier Kataquapit I recently took a long walk out into a beautiful spring day. The weather was pleasant, the sun was bright and the air was brisk and cool. I could still feel the sting of winter hanging on and to confirm that feeling, I could hear it from the song of a familiar bird this time of year. The Chickadee was singing its familiar ‘tee-tee’ song. My Kookoom, my grandmother, often pointed out to us children that this little bird was actually calling out the name of the season. The bird changes its tune depending on the weather. When winter is still lingering with cold winds, the Chickadee will continue its plain one-tone ‘tee-tee’ song. As soon as it senses that warmer weather is on the way, it…
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