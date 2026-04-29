Rebels open season with pair of wins

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rebels managed to kick off their 2026 regular season campaign with a lopsided victory this past Friday. And then the local Junior B lacrosse squad registered its first road W of the season one night later. The Rebels thumped the visiting Welland Raiders 22-3 in their season opener, which was held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. The Six Nations squad then hit the road on Saturday and posted an 11-7 triumph versus the Point Edward Pacers. Rebels’ captain Chaz Hill said he was anticipating a huge Rebels’ victory in their season opener. “I was kind of expecting that,” he said. “The boys were coming off a good pre-season environment, fired up, ready to go.” The Six Nation club had won four out of…



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