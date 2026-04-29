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Rebels open season with pair of wins

April 29, 2026 189 views
Six Nations Rebels’ captain Chaz Hill (centre of pic with stick) celebrates his goal in the club’s season opener this past Friday. Photo courtesy Six Nations Rebels.

By Sam Laskaris Writer The Six Nations Rebels managed to kick off their 2026 regular season campaign with a lopsided victory this past Friday. And then the local Junior B lacrosse squad registered its first road W of the season one night later. The Rebels thumped the visiting Welland Raiders 22-3 in their season opener, which was held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. The Six Nations squad then hit the road on Saturday and posted an 11-7 triumph versus the Point Edward Pacers. Rebels’ captain Chaz Hill said he was anticipating a huge Rebels’ victory in their season opener. “I was kind of expecting that,” he said. “The boys were coming off a good pre-season environment, fired up, ready to go.” The Six Nation club had won four out of…

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