Six Nations and Mississaugas of Credit First Nations involved in FIFA

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations may play a role in one of the world’s largest sporting events as discussions continue around participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto. At Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Finance committee meeting on April 20 Councillor Greg Frazer provided an update to the community, noting that tournament activities are set to begin June 12, with Canada’s first game to follow and a FIFA Fan Festival planned to start on June 11 lasting 22 days. Frazer said Six Nations is part of an Indigenous advisory body exploring how the community can participate in the international event, particularly in cultural programming tied to the festivities. “We have been in discussion… to see how SNEC can participate and be involved with the festivities…
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