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Ironmen gearing up for The Freddy

April 29, 2026 188 views
The Six Nations Ironmen, who participated in the Northern Premier Hockey League this season, are now preparing for The Freddy tournament in Saskatoon next month. Photo by Honee Anderson.

By Sam Laskaris Writer They’ll be facing some formidable opponents early on. But the Six Nations Ironmen are still hoping for plenty of success at this year’s Fred Sasakamoose Chief Thunderstick National Hockey Championship. The tournament, which is held annually in Saskatoon, is named after the late trailblazing hockey legend Fred Sasakamoose, who was the first First Nations player to suit up for a National Hockey League team. He dressed for 11 games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1953-54 season. The tournament, often simply called The Freddy, is considered the Canadian championship for Indigenous women’s and men’s teams. This year’s event runs May 14-17. The tourney will feature 32 men’s squads and eight women’s teams. Though the tournament schedule has yet to be released, the participating men’s teams were…

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