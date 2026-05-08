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AHS students set to lace up to raise awareness of water health in Indigenous communities

May 8, 2026 188 views

By Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran Aurora High School students are preparing to lace up to raise awareness of water health in Indigenous communities and train a spotlight on the non-profit Shining Paddle Water Initiative. On Friday, May 15, AHS students will set out into the community for their fifth annual Water Walk event. The event aims to not only educate members of the school community about the importance of water conservation and environmental stewardship, but the wider Aurora community as well. The Shining Water Paddle Initiative is led by Vicky Wolske, a member of the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation, the First Nation closest to Aurora. The name “Shining Water” reflects the Anishinaabe name for Lake Simcoe and its mission is to raise awareness of…

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