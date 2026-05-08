Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew wants word ban lifted in legislature

By Steve Lambert A rift appeared between Manitoba’s governing New Democrats and legislature Speaker Tom Lindsey on Thursday over his recent move to ban certain words in the chamber. Premier Wab Kinew told CBC he has asked Lindsey to reverse his decision to forbid politicians from using words including racist, homophobe and bigot against other members. Some words, including liar and crook, are already banned as unparliamentary language. Lindsey instituted the rule Monday, saying it would bring Manitoba in line with other provinces and help improve behaviour in the chamber, which has frequently descended in recent months into shouting and insult-hurling. Kinew said at the time that he would continue to call out comments from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives that he sees as racist or targeting certain groups. Kinew didn’t…



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