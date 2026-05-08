National News
ticker

RCMP cannabis raids won’t ‘hamper’ N.B. First Nations pot sale discussions

May 8, 2026 157 views

By Eli Ridder A New Brunswick cabinet minister says he’s not worried an RCMP raid on a First Nations cannabis warehouse will damage government-Indigenous relations. Indigenous Affairs Minister Keith Chiasson says his government is working on a framework to regulate cannabis sales in consultation with First Nations. He says the government has been talking to the First Nations about the issue for the past six months. An RCMP raid on the warehouse on New Brunswick’s Madawaska First Nation last month was one of several operations police carried out across three provinces. A police spokesperson on Thursday told The Canadian Press the raids in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario were linked to a wider investigation targeting transnational organized crime. Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives issued a directive last year for police…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Fireworks memorial returns to honour Tyendinaga fishermen and keep questions alive

May 8, 2026 185

By Michelle Dorey Forestell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kingstonist.com More than a decade after two young…

Read more
National News

Minister files judicial review of First Nations child welfare agreement

May 8, 2026 172

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says her government has filed a judicial review…

Read more