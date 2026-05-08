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Smith hopes MOU with Ottawa can be finalized in the ‘next number of days’

May 8, 2026 170 views

By David Baxter Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she hopes the memorandum of understanding between her province and the federal government can be completed soon because Albertans need to see that “Canada can work.” Organizers behind a petition calling for a referendum on Alberta separation said they turned in more than 300,000 signatures to Elections Alberta earlier this week. A court order is blocking the verification of those signatures while a judge considers a legal challenge mounted by a group of Alberta First Nations which argues the petition process violates treaty rights. A decision in that case is expected soon. Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Ottawa Friday morning. Both said progress has been made on the agreement to work together on major projects and make changes…

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