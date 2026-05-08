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City calls for school board transparency, local control

May 8, 2026 261 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KENORA —  “Protect local voice in public education.” That’s the message Kenora city council is sending the province as they look at the possible reduction or elimination of locally-elected trustees. Following letters from both the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) and the Kenora Catholic District School Board (KCDSB) requesting support in protecting trustees, council has carried a motion to request that the provincial government “commit to a full-scale, transparent, and province-wide consultation on school board governance models.” The decision was made at the April 28 council meeting. “There are proposals by the Minister of Education to drastically change or eliminate locally-elected English public school trustees in Ontario. The Minister has described the current school board governance as ‘outdated.’ We strongly disagree. Local…

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