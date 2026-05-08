PRRC Learning History from RCMP Indigenous Policing Services

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Each gathering of the Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Circle includes an educational session to continue the path of learning for the members, empowering them to be allies with Indigenous peoples in reconciliation. For reconciliation to happen, there must be awareness of the past, acknowledgement of the harm inflicted, atonement for the causes, and action to change behaviour. April’s educational session was led by Cliff Joanis, Advisory NCO – “F” Division Indigenous Policing Services. The session included Indigenous history, treaties, the Indian Act, residential schools, and reconciliation, with a focus on the RCMP context in Saskatchewan. RCMP recruits come from all over Canada, and it is important that all recruits know the history, so they can better understand all the people they will…



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