Chief challenges NWMO claim on response

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation says the manner in which it’s been responding to a proposed underground storage site for nuclear waste near Ignace has been mischaracterized by the project’s proponent. In a letter last month to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada — the federal department overseeing the project’s review — Lac Des Mille Lacs Chief Judy Whitecloud said it’s incorrect to suggest the community has not been responding in a timely manner. The letter claims the “mischaracterization” has been relayed by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) in its March account of its correspondence with Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation. “It is more accurate to say that (Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation) has repeatedly initiated and…



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