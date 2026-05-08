Blood Tribe Police Service adds K-9 unit

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald STANDOFF, ALTA.- The Blood Tribe Police have recruited a couple of four-legged furry officers to assist them in their patrols. Police service dogs Grizzly, a three year-old German Shepherd and Fergus, an eight year old German Shepherd have officially completed training with their handler Sr. CST. Matt Lapointe and have already settled into their roles supporting frontline operations through tracking suspects or missing persons, locating evidence, conducting searches and assisting in high-risk situations. Fergus is trained as an ignitable liquid detection and can identify 14 different ignitable liquids and can tell if any of them have been used to start or accelerate a fire. Grizzly is trained in drug detection and is trained to attack fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine and other…
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