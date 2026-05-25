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Experts explain how Indigenous rights are a major hurdle for Alberta secession

May 25, 2026 94 views

By Fakiha Baig Political scientists say Indigenous treaty rights represent a significant legal hurdle for separatists in Alberta, and have brought the debate on secession in Canada into unchartered territory. “This is a new dynamic…. It’s creating a lot of uncertainty,” said Andrew McDougall, a lawyer and professor in the University of Toronto’s political science department, in an interview Saturday. “There needs to be consultation with Indigenous peoples, the extent to which is unclear,” said Andre Lecours, a University of Ottawa professor. Premier Danielle Smith announced in a televised address on Thursday that an Oct. 19 referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation. Smith said she couldn’t directly put separation on the ballot because…

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