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Kenora’s Moose Hide Campaign continues growing one conversation at a time

May 25, 2026 97 views

By Pam Fedack, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kenora Miner & News What started as a quiet grassroots movement along British Columbia’s Highway of Tears has grown into a national campaign encouraging conversations about violence, healing and accountability. In Kenora, organizers say those conversations are continuing to spread one small pin at a time. More than 50 people took part in this year’s Moose Hide Campaign walk in Kenora on May 14, an annual event aimed at ending violence against women, children and all people along the gender spectrum. For Dylan Shumka-White, one of the local campaign coordinators, the movement is about creating space for men to take ownership of difficult but necessary conversations. “The key message of the Moose Hide campaign is that we’re not calling anyone out, but we’re…

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