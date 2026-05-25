Students make a splash at annual water festival

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon More than 1,400 Grade 4 students from the City of Brantford, County of Brant and Six Nations of the Grand River descended upon Mohawk Park for the 18th annual Brantford-Brant Children’s Water Festival last week. Established in 2006, the event is put on every year by the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) in partnership with the City of Brantford and the County of Brant. Louise Heyming, Conservation Outreach Supervisor at the GRCA, said the event gives children the chance to learn about water science, protection, technology, attitudes and conservation, in a fun, interactive way. “The Children’s Water Festival is really an opportunity for these students to get out of the classroom, come to Mohawk Park for the day and to…



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