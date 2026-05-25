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Smith says Alberta separatists should focus on fall vote rather than ousting her

May 25, 2026 89 views

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separatists who are upset that a binding vote on quitting Canada has been put off should focus on the province’s fall referendum — rather than campaigning to force a review of her job. Smith announced in a televised address Thursday that a question on the Oct. 19 referendum will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation. The move has been widely criticized, especially by those in Alberta’s separatist movement. Many had been counting on Smith to directly put separation on a ballot, after a judge last week threw out a petition looking to force such a vote. Jeff Rath, a lawyer for the petition group Stay Free Alberta, called…

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