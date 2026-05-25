Smith says Alberta separatists should focus on fall vote rather than ousting her

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says separatists who are upset that a binding vote on quitting Canada has been put off should focus on the province’s fall referendum — rather than campaigning to force a review of her job. Smith announced in a televised address Thursday that a question on the Oct. 19 referendum will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation. The move has been widely criticized, especially by those in Alberta’s separatist movement. Many had been counting on Smith to directly put separation on a ballot, after a judge last week threw out a petition looking to force such a vote. Jeff Rath, a lawyer for the petition group Stay Free Alberta, called…
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