Planned N.W.T. trauma healing lodge seeks steady operational funding

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio A group trying to create the Northwest Territories’ first trauma healing lodge says its work is advancing but stable operational funding is a barrier. At a briefing for MLAs this week, Endacho Healing Society founders Roy and Jean Erasmus said their project has moved beyond the conceptual stage and is now supported by pilot programming, a developed curriculum, and ongoing discussions with federal and territorial governments. Plans for the lodge have been years in the making. The proposed facility would operate as an eight-week trauma healing program that combines Indigenous land-based healing with clinical therapeutic approaches. Under the model outlined to MLAs, participants would first enter a 35-day stabilization period intended to support safe withdrawal management and early recovery. Roy Erasmus…



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