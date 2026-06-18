National News
ticker

Planned N.W.T. trauma healing lodge seeks steady operational funding

June 18, 2026 114 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio A group trying to create the Northwest Territories’ first trauma healing lodge says its work is advancing but stable operational funding is a barrier. At a briefing for MLAs this week, Endacho Healing Society founders Roy and Jean Erasmus said their project has moved beyond the conceptual stage and is now supported by pilot programming, a developed curriculum, and ongoing discussions with federal and territorial governments. Plans for the lodge have been years in the making. The proposed facility would operate as an eight-week trauma healing program that combines Indigenous land-based healing with clinical therapeutic approaches. Under the model outlined to MLAs, participants would first enter a 35-day stabilization period intended to support safe withdrawal management and early recovery. Roy Erasmus…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We believe it’s possible to reach a compromise that keeps Bekanon Road accessible’: Henvey Inlet business launches petition on proposed interchange

June 18, 2026 130

By Shania Tabobondung , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star After the Ministry of…

Read more
National News

Smith tells First Nations chiefs to ‘check themselves’ over treason accusation

June 18, 2026 146

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a group of Indigenous chiefs need to “check…

Read more