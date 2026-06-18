Artist aspires to continue Squamish’s ‘cultural crossings’ with Scotland, in Indigenous-inspired exhibit

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief A local artist, heavily inspired by a Squamish Nation master carver’s work in the U.K., has opened a summer exhibit in Brackendale. Squamish and Scotland (in the U.K.) are more culturally interconnected than you might think. Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) master carver Xwalacktun (Rick Harry) helped carve 34 landmark totem poles across Scotland, visiting twice a year over the course of a 12- year cultural exchange project. The Scottish Pole Project began in the early 2000s when a Scottish woodworker (Kenny Grieve) visited the west coast of B.C. Grieve recruited a group of local carvers to support his workshop Brotus (in Fife) in creating traditional story telling through art. The group also included fellow Nation member Tawx’sin Yexwulla ( Aaron…



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