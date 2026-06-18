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Manitoba Disability Services Failing Many, New Report Finds

June 18, 2026 126 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun A decade-long human rights battle led by two Manitobans has culminated in a sweeping call to rebuild the province’s disability services system from the ground up. The report, Equality, Dignity, and Belonging: Building a Better System for People with Disabilities in Manitoba, was released Tuesday and concludes that Manitoba’s current adult disability services framework is fragmented, inequitable and incompatible with basic human rights principles. The report is the final outcome of the Integrated Adult Services (IAS) Pilot Project, a provincewide initiative created as part of a 2021 settlement stemming from human rights complaints filed by Tyson Sylvester and Amelia Hampton against the Manitoba government and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority. “This report shows that simply changing or tinkering with existing policies…

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