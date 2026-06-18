New Arctic Waste Management Network Launches Under UCN Leadership

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun University College of the North has been selected to lead a new international network focused on improving solid waste management across Arctic communities. The institution announced it will serve as the lead organization for the newly established Thematic Network on Solid Waste Management in the Arctic under the umbrella of the University of the Arctic. The network was officially approved by the UArctic General Assembly on May 29 during meetings in Tórshavn, following a proposal review process and presentation by Dr. Anderson Assuah, an associate professor in UCN’s Aboriginal and Northern Studies department. Assuah will lead the international initiative, which aims to strengthen collaboration, research and knowledge-sharing around solid waste management challenges facing Arctic communities. “Communities in the Arctic face enormous…



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