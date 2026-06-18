Candice St-Aubin named interim commissioner of Indigenous languages

By Alessia Passafiume A senior federal bureaucrat has been named the interim commissioner of Indigenous languages. Candice St-Aubin, a senior assistant deputy minister of strategic policy with Indigenous Services Canada, will serve in the role for 90 days or until a new commissioner is named. The federal order announcing the appointment says it will be effective as of July 13 — the day the current commissioner’s term is set to expire. The Canadian Press has asked the Canadian Heritage department, which oversees the arm’s-length office, when a permanent commissioner and directors will be appointed. The Canadian Press reported last month an audit is being conducted on the office tasked with helping to preserve at-risk Indigenous languages. Half a dozen sources, including former employees, told The Canadian Press that over the…



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