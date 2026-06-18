Smith tells First Nations chiefs to ‘check themselves’ over treason accusation

By Jack Farrell Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a group of Indigenous chiefs need to “check themselves,” after they accused her of potential treasonous activity for calling a separation vote. The Assembly of Treaty Chiefs, representing First Nations across Alberta, unanimously voted to ask the RCMP to look into whether the referendum amounts to criminal treason by Smith and her United Conservative Party. The chiefs say the fall referendum is an intentional violation of the treaty relationship and ignores risks to Canada’s sovereignty. Smith says the accusation is disgraceful. She says her government and the assembly have a collaborative relationship and she wants it to continue but that the chiefs’ language has no place in democracy. Albertans are to vote Oct. 19 on whether they want to remain in Canada…



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