‘We believe it’s possible to reach a compromise that keeps Bekanon Road accessible’: Henvey Inlet business launches petition on proposed interchange

By Shania Tabobondung , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Parry Sound North Star After the Ministry of Transportation unveiled three additional redesigns of the Bekanon Road interchange as part of the four-lane expansion plans for Highway 69, the management of S.N. Gas & Convenience started a petition to keep the interchange in its earlier planned location. The proposal is to extend Highway 400 to the east of the current Highway 69 corridor. Plans dating back to 2016 were to extend Bekanon Road east to the Highway 400 interchange. The province is now proposing three new interchange options further north that would include a roadway to Bekanon Road. Currently, drivers come to a complete stop to exit Bekanon Road to enter Highway 69, at S.N. Gas & Convenience. Bekanon Road is the…



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