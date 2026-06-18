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Ottawa introduces Indigenous clean water legislation

June 18, 2026 272 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The federal government has introduced Bill C-37 in the House of Commons to address the national Indigenous clean drinking water crisis. Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Mandy Gull-Masty introduced the legislation, describing it as an important step toward resolving the clean drinking water crisis. “This is a time for action, with First Nations guiding the way,” Gull-Masty said. “For too long, many First Nations communities have gone without the protections that help keep drinking water safe. That needs to change. The proposed First Nations Clean Water Act would establish, for the first time, a legislative framework to support safe drinking water in First Nations communities, while recognizing First Nations jurisdiction over water on their lands and holding governments to account.” The proposed…

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