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MCK opposes Quebec’s proposed Bill 8

June 18, 2026 257 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has publicly opposed Quebec’s proposed Bill 8, raising concerns about its potential impact on Indigenous peoples. MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo stated that the proposed changes reflect broader legislative efforts to prioritize Quebec’s collective identity over minority rights and treaty obligations. “First Nations are distinct rights holders, not subject to unilateral provincial legislation affecting their language, education, or governance,” Diabo said. “While we’re not surprised, we remind the government that attempts to impose legislative barriers that restrict or disregard our right to self-determination… are not acceptable.” Bill 8 was tabled in the National Assembly last week. The proposed legislation would expand Quebec’s Charter of the French Language to include adult and vocational education programs, restricting English…

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