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MPs pass spending bill, opt to head home for summer break

June 18, 2026 192 views

By Nick Murray and Sarah Ritchie The House of Commons will rise for the summer Thursday afternoon, after unanimously voting to push through some final pieces of legislation, including the government’s controversial lawful access bill. MPs will return Sept. 21. At a press conference outside the House of Commons on Thursday, Government House leader Steven MacKinnon faced many questions about the Liberals’ fast-tracking of C-22. “Every day matters in this place and a legislative achievement matters,” MacKinnon told reporters. “The Senate can now take this up as soon as they return.” Along with passing C-22 on division, the motion to adjourn for the summer also agreed to pass bill C-27 — the government’s formal recognition of Sahtu Dene and Métis self-governance in the N.W.T. MPs also agreed to adopt, on…

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