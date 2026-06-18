National News
ticker

Court hears Alberta separatist group’s plea for stay of referendum petition ruling

June 18, 2026 181 views

By Jack Farrell An Alberta Court of Appeal hearing is underway for a separatist group’s attempt to have a ruling that quashed its referendum petition set aside. A judge ruled last month that the Stay Free Alberta petition shouldn’t have been issued and that Premier Danielle Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations. The petition called for a direct referendum question on the province quitting Canada. Jeff Rath, a lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, has applied for a stay of the ruling so that Elections Alberta can verify the petition’s signatures. The group submitted its petition in May claiming to have collected nearly 302,000 names. Both Rath and the provincial government are also appealing the judge’s decision. Smith has cited the ruling, the separatist petition and a pro-Canada…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Senior aide of Alberta premier urges First Nations chiefs to fix squalid communities

June 18, 2026 274

By Lisa Johnson The executive director of Premier Danielle Smith’s office says that instead of criticizing…

Read more
National News

Grassy Narrows repeats call for Carney to apologize for comments made about protest

June 18, 2026 173

By Alessia Passafiume A Grassy Narrows First Nation woman who suffers from mercury poisoning repeated her…

Read more