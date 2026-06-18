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Seaweed farming offers climate benefits, but regulatory gaps pose risks

June 18, 2026 162 views

By John Driscoll, Adjunct Professor, University of British Columbia and Edward Gregr, Adjunct Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia From sea lettuce adorning tidal pools and bull kelp left in windrows at the high tide line to towering underwater forests of giant kelp providing refuge and food for countless species, British Columbia’s seaweeds are both ubiquitously prominent along shorelines as well as hidden from sight in the deep. With iconic species like salmon, whales and bears dominating popular attention and imagination, B.C.’s seaweeds are often easy to overlook. Now, however, the province’s suitability for growing seaweed is attracting attention at a time when seaweed aquaculture is becoming recognized for its potential to yield many benefits. Our team recently reviewed how well-suited the province’s existing regulations…

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