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Five people ordered banished from northwest B.C. First Nation territory

June 18, 2026 183 views

A First Nation in northwestern British Columbia has banished five people from its territory for three years. The Taku River Tlingit First Nation says in a statement on Facebook that its council issued the banishment order after receiving “significant concerns” from the community. It says that information led the council to determine they pose “a serious risk to the safety and well-being” of community members. The order says the five people will not be allowed in the area of Atlin, Five Mile and the Taku Watershed until June 2029. No further information on the complaints has been released, and the council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The nation’s statement urges community members to report any individuals who may pose safety risks or who may be violating…

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