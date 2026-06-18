Red, white and blue: A strategy for survival as Native Americans navigate 250 years of history

By Susan Montoya Bryan SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Swiftly marching toward westward expansion, the United States in the 1800s brought with it a tidal wave of displacement and cultural suppression for Native Americans. A century of broken treaties already had spawned distrust of the federal government, and widespread forced assimilation was accelerating. With shifting cultural and social circumstances came declining populations. Survival was hanging in the balance. Renowned for their masterful beadwork, Lakota women had a strategy. Incorporating symbols of American patriotism into their work was more than a simple embrace of the stars and stripes. It was an act of quiet resistance that provided an avenue for conserving their values as U.S. policies unraveled their communities. So with America’s 250th birthday come mixed emotions rooted in pain, pride…



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