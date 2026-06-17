Security stepped up at satellite courts after fatal shooting

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com DRYDEN — Significant steps have been taken throughout the province to address courthouse security concerns in rural and remote communities. These steps followed an incident at a satellite court last summer when an OPP officer shot and killed 23-year-old Tyresse Roundsky in a Wapekeka courtroom. Dryden lawyer Karen Seeley said the new measures, which include “wanding” with handheld metal detectors, are very much related to the shooting. “Courthouse security has been an issue, not just as a result of Wapekeka but elsewhere as well,” Seeley said. “The province is taking steps across the province to address this and looking at single points of entries to courthouses, security, bringing in bag scanners, so those aren’t in all courthouses yet.” Seeley said she sometimes…



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