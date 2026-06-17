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Lawyers say language change in First Nations water bill looks to shield government

June 17, 2026 221 views

By Alessia Passafiume Two lawyers say the blurring of language on the right of First Nations to clean drinking water in a new bill serves as a shield for the federal government as it argues against that right in court. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The bill seeks to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water on-reserve and the ability to protect source water on their territories if they enter into tripartite agreements with the federal and provincial governments. Bill C-37 states that the federal government will “further the progressive realization, for individuals on First Nation lands, of the human right to safe drinking water, as protected by the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.” A previous bill introduced by the…

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