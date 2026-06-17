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Northwestern ports look to deliver

June 17, 2026 178 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited Thunder Bay on Tuesday and announced $2,804,955 in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for upgrades at the Port of Thunder Bay and the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority in Marathon. Ford called both terminals key gateways in Northwestern Ontario for expanding east-west trade in Canada, strengthening domestic supply chains and creating jobs in the North, while reducing reliance on the U.S. Ford outlined the billions of dollars that have streamed into the North from the province as part of a plan to protect Ontario by building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy. “As part of that plan, . . . this funding will be used to expand Thunder Bay’s port storage and…

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