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Ottawa announces ‘largest funding commitment ever made for First Nations’

June 17, 2026 249 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com OTTAWA — Canada Minister of Indigenous Services put forward the First Nations Clean Water Act, Bill C-37, on Tuesday morning, along with the “single largest funding commitment ever made for First Nations,” $4.6 billion over five years. “Across Canada there are laws and regulations that set minimum standards for drinking water, but in First Nation communities, there are not. This legislative gap that impacts only First Nation people is unacceptable and must be addressed,” said Minister Mandy Gull-Masty. “Today there are 36 remaining First Nations with long-term drinking water advisories. We know that is 36 too many,” she said. Most long-term drinking advisories, 24, are in Northwestern Ontario, including in Neskantaga First Nation which has been under a boil water advisory for…

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