Norman Bernard acclaimed as Wagmatcook chief

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Wagmatcook First Nation Chief Norman Bernard has secured a four-year term – this time by acclamation. The band council election will be held on July 4 and 30 people are running to fill the eThe election signs are going up in Wagmatcook First Nation, but Chief Norman Bernard won’t have to do the heavy labour of putting any of his signs on front lawns after he was acclaimed this year for another term as chief. “I am deeply humbled to have been reinstated as Chief for another four-year term,” he said in an open letter to band members earlier this month. “I view this acclamation as a reflection of the trust that our community has placed in me and for…



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