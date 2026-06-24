National News
ticker

Some Fête nationale celebrations cancelled as police probe deadly Montreal shooting

June 24, 2026 96 views

By The Canadian Press A Montreal neighbourhood is grieving three people killed this week in a horrific shooting as police try to determine the suspect’s motives and find clues in a sprawling manifesto. The Côte-des-Neiges Business Development Corporation said it had cancelled planned Fête nationale celebrations “out of respect” for the community. The city also ordered municipal facilities in the borough closed after the Monday shooting that killed Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi and alleged gunman Seth Scott Hatfield. Media have reported the 25-year-old suspect from Lethbridge, Alta., wrote a manifesto outlining a wide range of grievances against capitalism, pornography and bourgeois society, and a hatred of women aligned with the incel or “involuntarily celibate” mindset. Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting, while Quebec…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Norman Bernard acclaimed as Wagmatcook chief

June 24, 2026 96

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Wagmatcook First Nation Chief Norman Bernard…

Read more
National News

Unearthing the truth about residential schools goes beyond digging up potential mass graves, experts say

June 24, 2026 112

By Ghazal Azizi Kashi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation On the fifth anniversary of…

Read more