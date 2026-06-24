Some Fête nationale celebrations cancelled as police probe deadly Montreal shooting

By The Canadian Press A Montreal neighbourhood is grieving three people killed this week in a horrific shooting as police try to determine the suspect’s motives and find clues in a sprawling manifesto. The Côte-des-Neiges Business Development Corporation said it had cancelled planned Fête nationale celebrations “out of respect” for the community. The city also ordered municipal facilities in the borough closed after the Monday shooting that killed Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi and alleged gunman Seth Scott Hatfield. Media have reported the 25-year-old suspect from Lethbridge, Alta., wrote a manifesto outlining a wide range of grievances against capitalism, pornography and bourgeois society, and a hatred of women aligned with the incel or “involuntarily celibate” mindset. Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the shooting, while Quebec…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice