Unearthing the truth about residential schools goes beyond digging up potential mass graves, experts say

By Ghazal Azizi Kashi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation On the fifth anniversary of the harrowing discovery of potential unmarked graves in Kamloops, B.C., experts at a survivor-led organization say finding the truth isn’t as simple as digging up bodies. Through ground-penetrating radar (GPR) surveys, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation discovered 215 anomalies at the site of Kamloops Indian Residential School in May 2021. The news sparked a wave of investigations looking into missing children and unmarked burials. Archeologist Scott Hamilton of Survivors’ Secretariat, an Ontario-based organization documenting residential school experiences, says a simplistic frenzy for geophysical technologies also caught on like wildfire. “Just about every other search team bought into the notion that gee-whiz science was going to solve the problem. All you do is roll these…



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